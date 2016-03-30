This clever Star Wars fan edit proves The Force Awakens and A New Hope are basically the same film
Can you spot the difference?
Published: Wednesday, 30 March 2016 at 1:53 pm
We knew Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens drew a lot of inspiration from the original 1977 Star Wars (later subtitled A New Hope) – they blew up another Death Star, after all – but until we saw this video, we didn’t quite realise how far the visual similarities went.
Whether it’s spaceships zooming through the stars, black-clad villains walking through smoke or even just droids trundling along the sand, there are more crossovers than we can count – and we can’t help but love how Poe Dameron seems to be the modern equivalent of Princess Leia. Oscar Isaac is certainly pretty enough.
Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens will be released on digital download on 1st April, and on DVD on 14th April
