The result - abstract shapes, vivid colours and ghostly suggestions of settings and characters - is what Shulman calls the movie's "visual DNA."

"There are roughly 130,000 frames in a 90 minute film and every frame of each film is recorded in these photographs. You could take all these frames and shuffle them like a deck of cards, and no matter the shuffle, you would end up with the same image I have arrived at. Each of these photographs is the genetic code of a film – its visual DNA," he says.

Shulman has photographed classics and cult favourites, from Deep Throat and The Yellow Submarine to The Shining and Disney's Sleeping Beauty.

Photographs of Films is on display at the Cob Gallery in London from tomorrow until 4th June