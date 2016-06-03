And so the story might have ended – except that two decades later, every cast member of the fan film reunited to try and complete their masterpiece, resulting in the creation of brand-new documentary Raiders! The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made.

Now you can see exactly how well the trio’s project turned out in this side-by-side trailer, which ranges from amazing to extremely odd (we’re not sure why there’s a shower curtain behind one character, or why the actor playing Sallah has such an odd beard on).

Clearly, this was an adventure worth remembering.

More like this

Advertisement

Raiders! The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made will be available on DVD from 16th August