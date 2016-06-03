These Indiana Jones fans spent 7 years filming a shot-for-shot remake of Raiders of the Lost Ark
Now that’s dedication
Thirty-five years ago, three 11-year-old Indiana Jones fans in Mississippi had an idea – why not try to remake Raiders of the Lost Ark, a film they all loved, every shot duplicated to the best of their ability with their minimal resources (including real fire and snakes)?
As fan film projects go, it was certainly ambitious – which is why it ended up taking them seven years to work on it, with the group eventually leaving the project unfinished after they were unable to replicate Raiders’ explosive airplane set piece scene.
And so the story might have ended – except that two decades later, every cast member of the fan film reunited to try and complete their masterpiece, resulting in the creation of brand-new documentary Raiders! The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made.
Now you can see exactly how well the trio’s project turned out in this side-by-side trailer, which ranges from amazing to extremely odd (we’re not sure why there’s a shower curtain behind one character, or why the actor playing Sallah has such an odd beard on).
Clearly, this was an adventure worth remembering.
Raiders! The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made will be available on DVD from 16th August