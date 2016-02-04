We love fan art here at RadioTimes.com and it's never looked better than in a new competition called Star Wars: Reimagined on website CG+, which lets CGI artists and video game makers create their own unique spins on classic George Lucas characters.

Advertisement

Whether it's a medieval Darth Vader, a Blade Runner take on Luke Skywalker or a totally badass version of C-3PO, the finalists have definitely made us see the galaxy in a whole new light. Here's just a few of our favourites.

Star Wars meets Blade Runner

99316

by JGomez

One small step for droids

99317

by Mark Henriksen

Darth Max: Fury Road

99332

by alexnegrea

More like this

The Skywalkers get grungy

99320

by NicolasGekko

ROAD TRIP!

99321

by Stylusjutsu

The Great Train Cape-r

99323

by MarceloLaborda

Droids gone wild

99326

by dmitriev stas

99327

by Fan Zhang

BB on board

99324

by Knight

A Darth past

99329

by anilduyal

99330

by JakeRowlands

99331

by SergioGC

Esher meets the Empire

99333

The name's Threepio....See Threepio

99334
Advertisement

by CF_Villa

You can see more amazing Star Wars: Reimagined entries here

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement