These incredible fan artworks will change how you see Star Wars for ever
The force is strong with these artists
Published: Thursday, 4 February 2016 at 11:40 am
We love fan art here at RadioTimes.com and it's never looked better than in a new competition called Star Wars: Reimagined on website CG+, which lets CGI artists and video game makers create their own unique spins on classic George Lucas characters.
Whether it's a medieval Darth Vader, a Blade Runner take on Luke Skywalker or a totally badass version of C-3PO, the finalists have definitely made us see the galaxy in a whole new light. Here's just a few of our favourites.
Star Wars meets Blade Runner
One small step for droids
Darth Max: Fury Road
The Skywalkers get grungy
ROAD TRIP!
The Great Train Cape-r
Droids gone wild
BB on board
A Darth past
Esher meets the Empire
The name's Threepio....See Threepio
You can see more amazing Star Wars: Reimagined entries here
