We love fan art here at RadioTimes.com and it's never looked better than in a new competition called Star Wars: Reimagined on website CG+, which lets CGI artists and video game makers create their own unique spins on classic George Lucas characters.

Whether it's a medieval Darth Vader, a Blade Runner take on Luke Skywalker or a totally badass version of C-3PO, the finalists have definitely made us see the galaxy in a whole new light. Here's just a few of our favourites.