These Harry Potter fans made a magical short film about Severus Snape and James Potter's teenage years
Harry's parents' back story is brilliantly imagined in YouTube movie Snape and the Marauders
There are hints of their back story peppered throughout JK Rowling's Harry Potter novels, but we've never known the full story of what happened between Potter's parents, their friends and Severus Snape.
Since Rowling isn't planning to write about their past in a new series of novels any time soon, readers have been conjuring their own ideas about Snape and The Marauders' tumultuous past.
Now, a group of very dedicated film-making Potter fans at Broad Strokes Productions have come together to produce a rather magical 25 minute short film about just that.
Set in 1978, "just after Harry Potter's father James graduates from Hogwarts", Snape and The Marauders follows our heroes (and villains) as James Potter, Sirius Black, Remus Lupin and Peter Pettigrew find themselves in a bar with their arch-nemesis.
James knows Snape may join You-Know-Who in the wizarding war and decides to do something about him once and for all. Watch the film in full below.
The accents may be questionable at times, but all in all we think you'll agree it's a 10 points to Gryffindor effort from all involved.