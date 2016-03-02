Now, a group of very dedicated film-making Potter fans at Broad Strokes Productions have come together to produce a rather magical 25 minute short film about just that.

Set in 1978, "just after Harry Potter's father James graduates from Hogwarts", Snape and The Marauders follows our heroes (and villains) as James Potter, Sirius Black, Remus Lupin and Peter Pettigrew find themselves in a bar with their arch-nemesis.

James knows Snape may join You-Know-Who in the wizarding war and decides to do something about him once and for all. Watch the film in full below.

The accents may be questionable at times, but all in all we think you'll agree it's a 10 points to Gryffindor effort from all involved.