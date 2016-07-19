Yep that’s right – a new petition is calling for an interactive smartphone game set in JK Rowling’s wizarding world, using the ideas of Pokémon Go to build a huge and immersive experience.

“Pokémon Go is a fun new game, where you can catch Pokémon in real life,” 23-year-old petition founder Ashtyn Hannon wrote. “You know what would be even better? HARRY POTTER IN REAL LIFE.

“In honor of the new movie, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, you could search for magical creatures, like hippogriffs, and dragons, and goblins, and acromantulas. Follow the spiders Ron. The app could be a fantastic (pun intended) promotion for the movie.”

And the Pokémon-like elements aren’t all the petition has in mind…

“The possibilities are endless. In a Harry Potter augmented reality game, you could cast spells in real life. Accio Firebolt! And have a wizard duel with your friends, expelliarmus could disable their app for a few seconds!

“With Harry Potter Go, you could search for the seven Horcruxes, and then for swords, and basilisk fangs to destroy them. Someone get a Time-Turner and make this game yesterday!”

It might sound a little crazy and, sure, it's not that simple to make a game like this, but let’s not pretend we wouldn’t all immediately download and play this game if it existed – and since the petition was created, it’s had nearly 5,000 signatures and plenty of support.

You heard them, JK – why not fight through the licensing issues and make their riddikulus dream into a reality? Ready? GO!

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them will be released in UK cinemas on the 18th November