These Disney fairytales reimagined as Tim Burton movie posters are terrifying
Pinocchio never really needed eyes anyway...
If you needed proof that classic Disney fairytales have the potential to scare the bejeezus out of you, here it is.
Illustrator Andrew Tarusov has imagined a world where iconic Disney films were all directed by Tim Burton, the man known for dark stop-motion movies like Corpse Bride and The Nightmare Before Christmas, as well as weird and wonderful live-action movies like Edward Scissorhands. And if you didn't like Disney tales before, you'll want to see these...
Snow White, The Little Mermaid, 101 Dalmatians... they are all transformed thanks to big scared eyes, threatening shadows and Burton's trademark crooked spiral motifs.
The Lion King is positively sacrificial, while Bambi, the movie about an orphaned baby deer, clearly has the potential to make us scream as well as sob.
Pinnochio is staring at us with empty eye sockets, while Sleeping Beauty's long nap is suddenly hugely sinister.
Maybe Tarusov's nightmares work so well because Disney stories have a shared heritage with Burton's output – Brothers Grimm fairytales aren't just about beautiful princesses after all.
And, like life imitating the dark arts, he's soon to direct a live-action remake of Disney animation Dumbo....