Snow White, The Little Mermaid, 101 Dalmatians... they are all transformed thanks to big scared eyes, threatening shadows and Burton's trademark crooked spiral motifs.

The Lion King is positively sacrificial, while Bambi, the movie about an orphaned baby deer, clearly has the potential to make us scream as well as sob.

Pinnochio is staring at us with empty eye sockets, while Sleeping Beauty's long nap is suddenly hugely sinister.

More like this

1109

Maybe Tarusov's nightmares work so well because Disney stories have a shared heritage with Burton's output – Brothers Grimm fairytales aren't just about beautiful princesses after all.

Advertisement

And, like life imitating the dark arts, he's soon to direct a live-action remake of Disney animation Dumbo....