110504

Leonard DiCaprio looking fresh-faced and angelic with co-star Billy Zane and his girlfriend Jessica Murphy

110509

A beach party premiere, how totally '90s. And then even more '90s, is this grainy MTV broadcast of the beach party premiere with all the celebs looking like a total Betty.

110511

Robin Wright, before she was House of Cards' mysterious Claire Underwood...

110512

Sally Field and Tom Hanks jokin' around...

110514

Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern looking excited as they arrive at the world premiere. They were probably just relieved to be away from those no-longer-extinct monsters. Little did they know the pesky dinos would come back to life at least three or four more times.

110515

Before the entire world divided itself into Team Jen v Team Ange...

110517

Drew Barrymore looking so '90s we can't even cope. Berets were such a thing.

110518

Jodie Foster looking sheepish...

110521

Well, we've died and gone to '90s heaven. That's Hugh Grant, SHANIA TWAIN (we just really love Shania), Elvis Costello, Julia Roberts and Ronan Keating.

Excuse us, we've got a game of The Sims (no expansion pack) to play and a pair of parachute trousers to try on while watching our VHS of Spice World. Laterz.

