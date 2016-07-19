If you’re a fan of films using dated pop-cultural references that quickly go out of fashion, then feel good for the future – because Warner Bros is making a film all about Tinder that’s bound to be amuse our offspring in generations to come.

According to The Hollywood Reporter the film (called Worst Tinder Date Ever) will centre on two Los Angeles people whose date devolves into a series of disasters, only for the pair to fall for one another despite the chaos. It’ll be scripted by Friends with Benefits scribes Keith Merryman and David A Newman, and will combine action elements with all the app-based humour you could ever want.