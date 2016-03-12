There’s a surprise celebrity cameo in 10 Cloverfield Lane
But don’t worry, it’s not a spoiler
The announcement that JJ Abrams had helped produce a sort-of Cloverfield spin-off without any of us knowing was a great surprise – but finished film 10 Cloverfield Lane was only just getting started with its revelations.
You see, it turns out that the film – which features cast of three John Goodman, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and John Gallagher waiting out the apocalypse in a bunker – managed to sneak in a cheeky cameo for Guardians of the Galaxy and The Hangover star Bradley Cooper, who voices Winstead’s character’s ex-fiancé in a phone message heard near the start of the film while he drives away from her life.
JJ Abrams with Cooper (far right) and fellow Alias alumni Ron Rifkin
You can spot the actor’s name in the final credits, and according to EW and director Dan Trachtenberg the cameo came about from Cooper and Abrams’ years-long friendship, which first blossomed when the pair worked on espionage drama Alias together. Though we can’t help but wonder if Cooper would have preferred to be in The Force Awakens instead...
10 Cloverfield Lane is released in UK cinemas on Friday 18th March