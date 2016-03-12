The announcement that JJ Abrams had helped produce a sort-of Cloverfield spin-off without any of us knowing was a great surprise – but finished film 10 Cloverfield Lane was only just getting started with its revelations.

You see, it turns out that the film – which features cast of three John Goodman, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and John Gallagher waiting out the apocalypse in a bunker – managed to sneak in a cheeky cameo for Guardians of the Galaxy and The Hangover star Bradley Cooper, who voices Winstead’s character’s ex-fiancé in a phone message heard near the start of the film while he drives away from her life.