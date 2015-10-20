With less than two months until Star Wars Episode VII is released in cinemas, a brand new trailer landed last night featuring many of the key players, including Rey (played by Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega) and (probably) Adam Driver's villainous Kylo Ren.

Airing at half time during an ESPN football game in America, the two minutes and 23 seconds of footage (the longest preview yet) delighted fans with footage of lightsabres, duels and droids. But there's still no sign of Mark Hamill (other than, possibly, that robot hand which we also glimpsed in the previous trailer) again begging the question where exactly is Luke Skywalker?