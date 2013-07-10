Despite some of them having well-trained, middle-aged beer guts, it’s not going to be easy. Something weird’s happened to the town and these five aging anti-heroes become mankind’s only hope for survival.

The town of Newton Haven from the film doesn’t actually exist, however, it is possible to enjoy a pint of bitter or larger in some of the real locations from the film shot in Hertfordshire’s Welwyn Garden City and Letchworth Garden City.

Follow our trail of real boozers from the movie below, minus the aliens...

More like this

The Peartree

The first pub on the movie's epic pub crawl is The First Post, which was filmed right here at The Peartree. It doesn't sell ale, but it does sell larger (Fosters and Carling) to start you off on your journey. There’s also live music at the weekends, a beer garden and a pool table. Dive right in.

Find it at: Hollybush Lane, Welwyn Garden City, AL7 4JJ

Visit the UK's pubs by booking a trip with Radio Times Travel, see here for details

The Doctors Tonic

Up next in the film – The Old Familiar, which was shot at this nice little boozer in the town centre. Expect typical pub grub plus IPA and Old Golden Hen on tap.

Find it at: Church Rd, Welwyn Garden City, AL8 6PR

The Cork

This bar doubles as The Famous Cock in The World’s End. Here they pour four proper ales for the hardy, inlcuding London Pride, Adnams, Pedigree Bitter and Bombardier Real Ales.

Find it at: 9 Howardsgate, Welwyn Garden City, AL8 6AW

Three Magnets

A trusty ‘spoons pub managed to get on the list of filming locations, and this very reasonably-priced watering hole doubles as The Trusty Servant in the flick. Interestingly, the building was once a Brooker's Store in the 1920s, selling high steet hardware.

Find it at: 8-20 Leys Ave, Town Centre, Letchworth Garden City, SG6 3EW

Visit the UK's pubs by booking a trip with Radio Times Travel, see here for details

The Colonnade

Find stone floors, real fireplaces and top-notch Cask Marque-accredited ales in this historic building, which became the Two Headed Dog in the movie. They pour London Pride and Green King IPA at the bar.

Find it at: Station Rd, Letchworth Garden City, SG6 3AN

The Arena Tavern

On the Broadway, this rundown haunt doubles as Simon Pegg’s King's Head. They have regular guest ales and, in true dive bar-style, rock karaoke on Sunday nights plus regular local live bands playing amped up, distorted riffs.

Find it at: 3 Arena Parade, Town Centre, Letchworth Garden City, SG6 3BY

The Gardener's Arms

If you’ve made it this far, to the final pub on the list – The World’s End – you thoroughly deserve a celebratory pint. Although, don’t expect drunken escapades or a similar explosive finale to the film, many come to this sedate little art deco boozer for its carvery and unlimited ice cream – a solution to your impending hangover perhaps?

Find it at: Wilbury Hills Road, Letchworth Garden City, SG6 4LG

Advertisement

Visit the UK's pubs by booking a trip with Radio Times Travel, see here for details