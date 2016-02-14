He might be sweary and shooty and generally nuts, but at heart Deadpool is just an overgrown kid, a 13 year old boy in spandex. And the links go even deeper than that, with star Ryan Reynolds revealing that young Connor McGrath, a huge Deadpool fan fighting lymphoblastic leukemia, was one of the first to see the movie six weeks ago.

Advertisement

Ladies, gentlemen, boys and girls. This is my friend, Connor McGrath. He's quite possibly the biggest #Deadpool fan on... Posted by Ryan Reynolds on Friday, 12 February 2016

Connor's parents are trying to raise money to send him to America for an experimental treatment, with a donations drive currently at $27,000 of their $800,000 goal. We're sure seeing the Merc with a Mouth, not to mention a visit from the man himself, helped raise Connor's spiring in the meantime.