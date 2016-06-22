"Marvel's Doctor Strange follows the story of the talented neurosurgeon Doctor Stephen Strange who, after a tragic car accident, must put ego aside and learn the secrets of a hidden world of mysticism and alternate dimensions,” the synopsis reads.

"Based in New York City's Greenwich Village, Doctor Strange must act as an intermediary between the real world and what lies beyond, utilizing a vast array of metaphysical abilities and artifacts to protect the Marvel cinematic universe."

Feeling warmed up for Doctor Strange now? Good – because Marvel are apparently looking towards next summer’s superhero entries as well, releasing the summary for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 at the same time as the Doctor Strange info.

It reads: "Set to the backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 continues the team's adventures as they traverse the outer reaches of the cosmos.

"The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill's true parentage. Old foes become new allies and fan-favorite characters from the classic comics will come to our heroes' aid as the Marvel cinematic universe continues to expand."

Again, nothing groundbreaking, but good to know we can at least rely on another awesome soundtrack and Marvel awkwardly throwing in references to the fact they have a cinematic universe in every synopsis.

We don’t know about you, but we’re feeling VERY warmed up for more Marvel action right about now.

Doctor Strange will be released in the UK on 28th October, while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 will follow in April 2017