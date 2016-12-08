If Jumanji wasn’t enough “upcoming franchise reboot starring The Rock” for you, then we have fantastic news – because the very first teaser trailers for the new film version of Baywatch have arrived, and former wrestler Dwayne Johnson is very much front and centre.

Whether he’s emerging from the sea like a Bond Girl or tutoring Zack Efron’s neophyte lifeguard, The Rock is watching that Bay like nobody’s business, and it’s great to see.