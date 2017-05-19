The Rock has convinced Matthew Lewis it's cool to be a Hufflepuff
"I just wish The Rock was my patronus"
Matthew Lewis is no longer disappointed by his Hogwarts house – because now he gets to hang out in the Hufflepuff common room with The Rock.
The Harry Potter actor took Pottermore's Sorting Ceremony last year. But while his character Neville Longbottom was a Gryffindor, it seems Lewis is more of a Hufflepuff. "I am... thrilled," he deadpanned. Hufflepuffs value hard work, dedication, patience and loyalty, but they are not known for any exceptional talents except in Herbology.
But now, Lewis has just been informed that Dwayne Johnson – aka The Rock – is a proud Hufflepuff too. And he's pretty psyched about it.
Is it legit? It is, indeed, legit.
And Lewis isn't afraid to make his feelings known...
More like this
Luckily they are requited, as The Rock answered with extreme enthusiasm.
Paging JK Rowling!