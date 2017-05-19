Matthew Lewis is no longer disappointed by his Hogwarts house – because now he gets to hang out in the Hufflepuff common room with The Rock.

The Harry Potter actor took Pottermore's Sorting Ceremony last year. But while his character Neville Longbottom was a Gryffindor, it seems Lewis is more of a Hufflepuff. "I am... thrilled," he deadpanned. Hufflepuffs value hard work, dedication, patience and loyalty, but they are not known for any exceptional talents except in Herbology.