The Revenant, The Martian and Wolf Hall triumph at the Golden Globes
Epic drama The Revenant starring Leonardo DiCaprio wins three awards, while the BBC earns best miniseries in the US awards ceremony
Leonardo DiCaprio thriller The Revenant was the big winner on a night of surprises at the 2015 Golden Globe Awards.
As favourites including Brooklyn and Carol both missed out, The Revenant picked up three major gongs, with DiCaprio picking up the prize for best actor, Alejandro González Iñárritu winning Best Director and the film itself winning best drama.
In the musical/comedy section The Martian picked up the top gong along with a best actor award for star Matt Damon, while Jennifer Lawrence triumphed in the same category for her lead performance in Joy.
Meanwhile, in the TV awards, Jon Hamm picked up best actor prize for his last performance as Mad Men’s Don Draper, and BBC series Wolf Hall also triumphed with a win in the best miniseries category.
Amazon meanwhile continued its run of Golden Globe success, with Mozart in the Jungle winning best musical or comedy series and Gael García Bernal winning best actor in a musical or comedy. Mr Robot also won best drama series.
You can see the full list of winners below.
Best motion picture, drama
Winner: The Revenant
Mad Max: Fury Road
Carol
Room
Spotlight
Best motion picture, musical or comedy
Winner: The Martian
Joy
Spy
The Big Short
Trainwreck
Best performance by an actress in a motion picture, drama
Winner: Brie Larson, Room
Saoirse Ronan, Brooklyn
Cate Blanchett, Carol
Rooney Mara, Carol
Alicia Vikander, The Danish Girl
Best performance by an actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy
Winner: Jennifer Lawrence, Joy
Melissa McCarthy, Spy
Amy Schumer, Trainwreck
Maggie Smith, The Lady in the Van
Lily Tomlin, Grandma
Best performance by an actor in a motion picture, drama
Winner: Leonardo DiCaprio, The Revenant
Bryan Cranston, Trumbo
Michael Fassbender, Steve Jobs
Eddie Redmayne, The Danish Girl
Will Smith, Concussion
Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture
Winner: Sylvester Stallone, Creed
Paul Dano, Love & Mercy
Idris Elba, Beasts of No Nation
Mark Rylance, Bridge of Spies
Michael Shannon, 99 Homes
Best performance by actress in a supporting role in a motion picture
Winner Kate Winslet, Steve Jobs
Jane Fonda, Youth
Jennifer Jason Leigh, Hateful Eight
Helen Mirren, Trumbo
Alicia Vikander, Ex Machina
Best director, motion picture
Winner: Alejandro González Iñárritu, The Revenant
Todd Haynes, Carol
Tom McCarthy, Spotlight
George Miller, Mad Max: Fury Road
Ridley Scott, The Martian
Best performance by an actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy
Winner: Matt Damon, The Martian
Christian Bale, The Big Short
Steve Carell, The Big Short
Al Pacino, Danny Collins
Mark Ruffalo, Infinitely Polar Bear
Best screenplay, motion picture
Winner: Aaron Sorkin, Steve Jobs
Emma Donoghue, Room
Tom McCarthy and Josh Singer, Spotlight
Charles Randolph and Adam McKay, The Big Short
Quentin Tarantino, The Hateful Eight
Best original score, motion picture
Winner: Ennio Morricone, The Hateful Eight
Carter Burwell, Carol
Alexander Desplat, The Danish Girl
Daniel Pemberton, Steve Jobs
Ryuchi Sakamoto, The Revanant
Best motion picture, animated
Winner: Inside Out
Anomalisa
The Good Dinosaur
The Peanuts Movie
Shaun the Sheep Movie
Best original song, motion picture
Winner: "Writing's on the Wall," Spectre
"Love Me Like You Do," Fifty Shades of Grey
"One Kind of Love," Love & Mercy
"See You Again," Furious 7
"Simple Song #3," Youth
Best motion picture, foreign language
Winner: Son of Saul
The Brand New Testament
The Club
The Fencer
Mustang
Best television series, drama
Winner: Mr. Robot, Amazon
Empire, Fox
Game of Thrones HBO
Narcos, Netflix
Outlander, Starz
Best television series, musical or comedy
Winner: Mozart in the Jungle, Amazon Video
Casual, Hulu
Orange Is the New Black, Netflix
Silicon Valley, HBO
Transparent, Amazon Video
Veep, HBO
Best television limited series or motion picture made for television
Winner: Wolf Hall, PBS
American Crime, ABC
American Horror Story: Hotel, FX
Fargo, FX
Flesh and Bone, Starz
Best performance by an actor in a television series, drama
Winner: Jon Hamm, Mad Men
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Wagner Moura, Narcos
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Best performance by an actor in a television series, musical or comedy
Winner: Gael García Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Rob Lowe, The Grinder
Patrick Stewart, Blunt Talk
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television
Winner: Oscar Isaac, Show Me a Hero
Idris Elba, Luther
David Oyelowo, Nightingale
Mark Rylance, Wolf Hall
Patrick Wilson, Fargo
Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television
Alan Cumming, The Good Wife
Damian Lewis, Wolf Hall
Ben Mendelson, Bloodline
Tobias Menzies, Outlander
Winner: Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
Best performance by an actress in a TV series, drama
Winner: Taraji P. Henson, Empire
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Eva Green, Penny Dreadful
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television
Winner: Maura Tierney, The Affair
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Joanna Froggatt, Downton Abbey
Regina King, American Crime
Judith Light, Transparent
Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television
Winner: Lady Gaga, American Horror Story: Hotel
Kirsten Dunst, Fargo
Sarah Hay, Flesh and Bone
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Queen Latifah, Bessie
Best performance by an actress in a television series, musical or comedy
Winner: Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Jamie Lee Curtis, Scream Queens
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie