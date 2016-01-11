In the musical/comedy section The Martian picked up the top gong along with a best actor award for star Matt Damon, while Jennifer Lawrence triumphed in the same category for her lead performance in Joy.

Meanwhile, in the TV awards, Jon Hamm picked up best actor prize for his last performance as Mad Men’s Don Draper, and BBC series Wolf Hall also triumphed with a win in the best miniseries category.

Amazon meanwhile continued its run of Golden Globe success, with Mozart in the Jungle winning best musical or comedy series and Gael García Bernal winning best actor in a musical or comedy. Mr Robot also won best drama series.

You can see the full list of winners below.

Best motion picture, drama

Winner: The Revenant

Mad Max: Fury Road

Carol

Room

Spotlight

Best motion picture, musical or comedy

Winner: The Martian

Joy

Spy

The Big Short

Trainwreck

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture, drama

Winner: Brie Larson, Room

Saoirse Ronan, Brooklyn

Cate Blanchett, Carol

Rooney Mara, Carol

Alicia Vikander, The Danish Girl

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy

Winner: Jennifer Lawrence, Joy

Melissa McCarthy, Spy

Amy Schumer, Trainwreck

Maggie Smith, The Lady in the Van

Lily Tomlin, Grandma

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture, drama

Winner: Leonardo DiCaprio, The Revenant

Bryan Cranston, Trumbo

Michael Fassbender, Steve Jobs

Eddie Redmayne, The Danish Girl

Will Smith, Concussion

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture

Winner: Sylvester Stallone, Creed

Paul Dano, Love & Mercy

Idris Elba, Beasts of No Nation

Mark Rylance, Bridge of Spies

Michael Shannon, 99 Homes

Best performance by actress in a supporting role in a motion picture

Winner Kate Winslet, Steve Jobs

Jane Fonda, Youth

Jennifer Jason Leigh, Hateful Eight

Helen Mirren, Trumbo

Alicia Vikander, Ex Machina

Best director, motion picture

Winner: Alejandro González Iñárritu, The Revenant

Todd Haynes, Carol

Tom McCarthy, Spotlight

George Miller, Mad Max: Fury Road

Ridley Scott, The Martian

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy

Winner: Matt Damon, The Martian

Christian Bale, The Big Short

Steve Carell, The Big Short

Al Pacino, Danny Collins

Mark Ruffalo, Infinitely Polar Bear

Best screenplay, motion picture

Winner: Aaron Sorkin, Steve Jobs

Emma Donoghue, Room

Tom McCarthy and Josh Singer, Spotlight

Charles Randolph and Adam McKay, The Big Short

Quentin Tarantino, The Hateful Eight

Best original score, motion picture

Winner: Ennio Morricone, The Hateful Eight

Carter Burwell, Carol

Alexander Desplat, The Danish Girl

Daniel Pemberton, Steve Jobs

Ryuchi Sakamoto, The Revanant

Best motion picture, animated

Winner: Inside Out

Anomalisa

The Good Dinosaur

The Peanuts Movie

Shaun the Sheep Movie

Best original song, motion picture

Winner: "Writing's on the Wall," Spectre

"Love Me Like You Do," Fifty Shades of Grey

"One Kind of Love," Love & Mercy

"See You Again," Furious 7

"Simple Song #3," Youth

Best motion picture, foreign language

Winner: Son of Saul

The Brand New Testament

The Club

The Fencer

Mustang

Best television series, drama

Winner: Mr. Robot, Amazon

Empire, Fox

Game of Thrones HBO

Narcos, Netflix

Outlander, Starz

Best television series, musical or comedy

Winner: Mozart in the Jungle, Amazon Video

Casual, Hulu

Orange Is the New Black, Netflix

Silicon Valley, HBO

Transparent, Amazon Video

Veep, HBO

Best television limited series or motion picture made for television

Winner: Wolf Hall, PBS

American Crime, ABC

American Horror Story: Hotel, FX

Fargo, FX

Flesh and Bone, Starz

Best performance by an actor in a television series, drama

Winner: Jon Hamm, Mad Men

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Wagner Moura, Narcos

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Best performance by an actor in a television series, musical or comedy

Winner: Gael García Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Rob Lowe, The Grinder

Patrick Stewart, Blunt Talk

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television

Winner: Oscar Isaac, Show Me a Hero

Idris Elba, Luther

David Oyelowo, Nightingale

Mark Rylance, Wolf Hall

Patrick Wilson, Fargo

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television

Alan Cumming, The Good Wife

Damian Lewis, Wolf Hall

Ben Mendelson, Bloodline

Tobias Menzies, Outlander

Winner: Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

Best performance by an actress in a TV series, drama

Winner: Taraji P. Henson, Empire

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Eva Green, Penny Dreadful

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television

Winner: Maura Tierney, The Affair

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Joanna Froggatt, Downton Abbey

Regina King, American Crime

Judith Light, Transparent

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television

Winner: Lady Gaga, American Horror Story: Hotel

Kirsten Dunst, Fargo

Sarah Hay, Flesh and Bone

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Queen Latifah, Bessie

Best performance by an actress in a television series, musical or comedy

Winner: Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Jamie Lee Curtis, Scream Queens

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie