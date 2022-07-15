Meet the cast of The Railway Children Return

The Call the Midwife star is the only actor from the original to reprise her role for The Railway Children Return – although Bernard Cribbins was almost involved – and she's joined in the cast by an impressive list of both young stars and more established performers.

More than fifty years have passed since The Railway Children was released in 1970 – and now a sequel to the British classic arrives in cinemas with Jenny Agutter back in the role of Bobbie Waterbury.

Sheridan Smith, Tom Courtenay and Game of Thrones' John Bradley all have key roles, while the younger cast includes Pose's KJ Aikens and The Crown's Beau Gadsdon.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast – including details of the characters they're playing and their previous roles.

Jenny Agutter plays Roberta "Bobbie" Waterbury



Studio Canal

Who is Bobbie? Bobbie first arrived in Oakworth in 1904 – getting up to all sorts of hijinks with her siblings Phyllis and Peter. She later settled in the village to have a family of her own and is now a grandmother.

What else has Jenny Agutter been in? Agutter began her career as a child actress, appearing in East of Sudan, Star! and the original version of The Railway Children before becoming a major star with roles in a diverse range of films throughout the '70s and '80s including Walkabout, Logan's Run, Equus, The Riddle of the Sands, and An American Werewolf in London. Nowadays she is known for her role as Sister Julienne in Call the Midwife, while she also appeared in two MCU flicks as Councilwoman Hawley.

Sheridan Smith plays Annie

Studio Canal

Who is Annie? Bobbie's daughter, Annie is the headmistress at a local school who agrees to take in three evacuees during the Second World War.

What else has Sheridan Smith been in? Since rising to fame thanks to appearing in a succession of sitcoms such as The Royle Family, Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, and Gavin & Stacey, Smith has become one of the biggest names in British TV. Notable credits include Mrs. Biggs, Cilla, The C Word, Black Work, The Moorside, Cleaning Up, Four Lives, and The Teacher, while she's also had a hugely successful West End stage career.

Tom Courtenay plays Uncle Walter

Studio Canal

Who is Uncle Walter? Walter is Bobbie's brother-in-law (the husband of Phyllis) and has a mysterious job at the war office. He is always keen to cheer his family members up, even in the face of terrible news.

What else has Tom Courtenay been in? A legend of British cinema, Courtenay rose to fame in the '60s for his roles in films such as The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner, Billy Liar and Doctor Zhivago. More recent roles have included 45 years and the TV shows Little Dorrit and Unforgotten.

John Bradley plays Richard

Studio Canal

Who is Richard? The friendly station master at Oakworth, Richard is the grandson of original character Albert Perks and is often happy to assist the children on their adventures.

What else has John Bradley been in? Bradley is best known for playing Samwell Tarlee in Game of Thrones, while big screen credits have included Grimsby, Moonfall and Marry Me.

KJ Aikens plays Abe

Studio Canal

Who is Abe? A young American soldier, who finds himself stationed in Yorkshire and runs away after facing racism in the ranks.

What else has KJ Aikens been in? Aikens has previously appeared on TV shows including Pose and Blue Bloods – but The Railway Children Return marks his feature film debut.

Beau Gadsdon plays Lily Watts

Studio Canal

Who is Lily? The oldest of three siblings from Salford who are evacuated to Oakworth, Lily enjoys indulging in hijinks with her brother and sister but is sensible when she needs to be.

What else has Beau Gadsdon been in? Gadsdon might still be at the start of her acting career but she's already amassed a wealth of impressive credits including TV shows such as The Duchess, Quiz, and The Crown (she played young Princess Margaret) and films including Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Girl in the Spider's Web and Censor.

Eden Hamilton plays Pattie Watts

Studio Canal

Who is Pattie? The middle Watts sibling and something of a mischief maker, Pattie gets on very well with her siblings.

What else has Eden Hamilton been in? This is Hamilton's first major role – although she has appeared in a number of televised adverts.

Zac Cudby plays Ted Watts

Studio Canal

Who is Ted? The youngest sibling – who doesn't let his age stop him from joining in with the adventures.

What else has Zac Cudby been in? This is Cudby's first major screen role – although he has previously acted on stage in a production of Cinderella.

Austin Haynes plays Thomas Waterbury

Studio Canal

Who is Thomas? Annie's only child, who becomes fast friends with the Watts siblings soon after they arrive in Oakworth.

What else has Austin Haynes been in? Haynes has already appeared in several TV shows, such as Gentleman Jack, The A Word, Didger, and The Birth of Daniel F Harris. He also had a small role in the film The Duke.

The Railway Children Return is released in UK cinemas on Friday 15th July 2022. Visit our Movies hub for the latest news and features, or find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.

