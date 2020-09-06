Tickets are priced at £32.50 per vehicle, although viewers can upgrade to a Premium ticket including a deckchair, table, popcorn and more space for £7.50.

The ticketing advice suggests that visitors should not cram too many people into each vehicle. "We leave it up to your judgement, but please bear in mind the size of your car, those watching and the view from each seat. We offer deckchair seating for those with larger families or in groups of six, if you car is not suitable."

The drive-in movie will boast an LED screen, providing a "clear view whatever the weather". Audience members in cars can listen to the movie with transmitters that connect to the Bluetooth or aux on your car's audio system.

Sandringham Estate in Norfolk has been the private residence of the reigning monarch since 1862 and the country house itself sits on 20,000-acre (8,100-hectare) estate in the Norfolk Coast Area of Outstanding Beauty.

In recent times, the estate has become increasingly entrepreneurial in its approach to attracting the public. As well as the drive-in movies, the best estate offers Luminate Light Trails, Christmas fair, tours of the gardens and, in 2021, performances of Romeo and Juliet and Proms in the Garden.

It's unlikely the Queen herself will be in attendance as she is currently in residence at Windsor Castle.

