The fourth was very much with the Obamas as they celebrated Star Wars day with a duo of Stormtroopers.

The President and the First Lady showed off their smooth moves to Uptown Funk, with R2-D2 dancing a little less rhythmically beside them.

And they weren't the only ones loving Star Wars Day, as Rey got very into it too...

HAPPY STAR WARS DAY Y'ALL!!! ????????????????????????????????????????????????

And another one...

HAPPY STAR WARS DAY Y'ALL! @jboyega_ PEANUTS ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

HAPPY STAR WARS DAY Y'ALL! This is team Dazzle; Lisa, Amanda and Callie (missing Sonny!) AKA the incredible women that kept me going the whole way through the shoot! Plus JJ in the back being a general BAWS! ??????????????????????❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

