Starring Taissa Farmiga, Jonas Bloquet and Bonnie Aarons from the previous movie, plus the addition of Storm Reid, The Nun II once again follows Sister Irene (Farmiga) as she seeks to prevent the demon Valak from obtaining a relic that could give the evil entity superpowers.

The relic Valak seeks is the eyes of St Lucy, the patron saint of the blind, as it would restore the power that was taken away from him by God - and in the pursuit of the artefact, the demon has been on a killing spree all across Europe.

As a result of her experience with Valak from the first film, Sister Irene is sent by the cardinal to investigate the murders and the demon.

Concurrently, The Nun II finds Maurice from the first film in France, working at a boarding school which just so happens to be where the eyes of St Lucy are buried.

Maurice was previously revealed to have been possessed by Valak and to be the man who was being exorcised in The Conjuring.

His storyline follows a similar path to that of the first film, with him falling under the control of Valak - eventually consumed by him entirely.

Along the way, Irene learns the story of St Lucy; how she was a martyr who was set on fire but did not burn, though she had her eyes gouged out and later recovered.

Investigating the boarding school, Irene finds that Maurice has been completely possessed by Valak and the demon takes control of the relic.

The Nun II ending explained: Is Maurice saved from Valak?

Katelyn Rose Downey as Sophie and Anna Popplewell as Kate in The Nun II.

Once Valak takes possession of St Lucy’s eyes, he appears to become all-powerful and raises Irene into the air like he had done with previous victims.

Irene is set on fire by Valak, but like St Lucy, she does not burn - and it’s revealed that the nun is actually a descendant of the martyred saint (as is Lorraine from The Conjuring).

Along with fellow nun Debra (Reid), Irene prays using the words of intuition (Jesus’s words at The Last Supper) and their father turns the wine in the room into the blood of Jesus, which then washes over Valak, who is sent in flames back to Hell.

It appears the demon is finally dead, but those who have seen other instalments in the series already know Valak is back haunting the living by the 1970s, when The Conjuring takes place.

The nuns also appear to save Maurice from Valak again, and it seems he gets to live happily ever after - but again, we already know that is not the case.

We are aware from The Conjuring that Maurice gets exorcised by the Warrens and tries to kill his wife before killing himself. This suggests that, once possessed, a person can never be truly rid of Valak - instead, the demon just stays dormant for a while.

Is there a post-credits scene in The Nun II?

There isn’t – but there is an important mid-credits scene featuring Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson as Lorraine and Ed Warren.

Simply put, the two are shown receiving a phone call from a priest eager to send them on their next mission in what acts as a tease for the next instalment in the franchise.

Jumping forward in the timeline to the 1980s, where The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is set, the scene suggests that they are setting up another Conjuring movie rather than a Nun sequel.

Already announced, The Conjuring: Last Rites is expected to be the next film in the series, and will also serve as the conclusion of the Warrens' story.

