This search for his true self, and the title, could tally with a younger Spidey and ideas of school proms, a socially awkward Peter Parker and a return to the original source material.

It could also be a nod towards the fact that Spider-Man is heading back to the Marvel Universe, firstly in upcoming superhero smash Captain America: Civil War.

Or, of course, it could simply be based on the 1980s comic-book run of the same name. Rather fittingly this also features cameos from Captain America and Iron Man, but we might be getting ahead of ourselves with thoughts of another mash-up here.

Nevertheless, it does seem as though this film is set to be a stepping stone to more, with Sony Pictures chairman Tom Rothman teasing a trilogy.

“I hope it takes him three movies!” he said of the superhero's search for himself. One film just doesn't cut it these days does it?

Spider-Man: Homecoming is slated for 7th July 2017