The film was originally set for release in February 2017. However it has been pushed back three times since – first to October 2017, then early February 2018, and now it is scheduled to come out on 20th April 2018 in the US.

God Particle is directed by Julius Onah and set in the near future. It follows a team of astronauts on a space station who make a horrifying discovery about a new energy source: the God Particle.

Advertisement

The movie, which has been in development since 2012, also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Ziyi Zhang and Daniel Brühl.