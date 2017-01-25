Zak Efron as Gendry (one that wouldn’t need rescuing from that missing row-boat).

Alexandra Daddario as a summery Waif.

And there could even be Kelly Rohrbach playing a Cersei enjoying her annual leave away from King's Landing.

So, until the Baywatch/Thrones crossover happens, you can enjoy the trailer for the upcoming movie.

Baywatch is in cinemas May 26, 2017