"I see a parallel emotionally between Caesar and Batman, in that they're both tortured and trying to sort of grapple within themselves to try and do the right thing in a very imperfect and, to some degree, corrupt world," Reeves told New Trailer Buzz in a recent interview. "It's really that emotionality that I'm interested in."

He continued: "In all of [my] films, what I try to do, in an almost Hitchcockian sense, is use the camera and use the storytelling so that you become that character, and you emphasise with that point of view. There’s a chance to do an almost noir-driven detective version of Batman that is point-of-view driven in a very, very powerful way, that will hopefully connect you to what’s going on inside of his head and inside of his heart."

So, when can we expect to see Reeves’ dark detective in action? The solo Batfleck film hasn’t got a release date yet, but the character is returning to screens in this year’s Justice League alongside Wonder Woman, The Flash, Cyborg and a very very angry Aquaman.

Justice League is in UK cinemas 17th November 2017