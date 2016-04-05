Bauersfeld also voiced the character Bib Fortuna, Jabba the Hutt's servant, in Return of the Jedi, and returned as Ackbar for a cameo appearance in The Force Awakens last year.

In December last year, he explained to BBC Radio 5 Live how JJ Abrams called him, asking him to appear in The Force Awakens.

"Somebody called me up one morning, and it was JJ, and he said, 'We want you to do an audition, come on over,'" he said. "There was a screen, and there was Ackbar. I went up to the screen... 'It's a trap!'"