Fans of JRR Tolkien's Lord of The Rings will recall the epic Battle of The Hornburg, an almighty clash between the forces of Sauruman and King Theoden that brings The Two Towers to a close.

Informally known as The Battle of Helm's Deep, this epic showdown sent shivers up and down many a spine when it was first glimpsed on cinema screens, so who'd have thought it would be possible to make it any more enthralling?