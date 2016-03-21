The Little Prince picked up by Netflix after being dropped by Paramount
The animated movie is now set to be streamed rather than released in US cinemas
Fans were delighted when they found out that their favourite children's story, The Little Prince, was coming to the big screen in an animated adaptation.
But then came bad news, for Americans at least: production company Paramount removed the film from its 18th March release date, throwing the movie's future into doubt.
Now, The Hollywood Reporter reports that The Little Prince is now expected to be streamed on Netflix in the US, with a release date yet to be confirmed.
Fans in the UK are in a similar situation as those in the US after the film was released in French cinemas last year: while we know that The Weinstein Company is handling the release of the film in the UK, there is currently no release date.
While it's easy for us to be upset that we still don't know when we'll see this film, we should remember what the prince taught us; "It is only with the heart that one can see rightly." So let's all relax a bit.