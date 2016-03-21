Now, The Hollywood Reporter reports that The Little Prince is now expected to be streamed on Netflix in the US, with a release date yet to be confirmed.

Fans in the UK are in a similar situation as those in the US after the film was released in French cinemas last year: while we know that The Weinstein Company is handling the release of the film in the UK, there is currently no release date.

Advertisement

While it's easy for us to be upset that we still don't know when we'll see this film, we should remember what the prince taught us; "It is only with the heart that one can see rightly." So let's all relax a bit.