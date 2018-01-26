Speaking on Slashfilm's podcast, he explained: “I honestly listed everything I could think of, even awful possibilities where I said, ‘This is not what we’re going to do.’ I mean the less silly one was, ‘Is she a clone?’ Anything that’s a theory on Reddit now I guarantee was listed on that document."

Johnson added: "The silliest one was, ‘Is she a robot?’ Okay, we’ve seen a biomechanical realistic flesh hand on Luke, could the technology have advanced significantly in the 30 years, and then I just started laughing.

"Look forward to the ‘Rey was almost a robot' headlines."

In the end, Johnson opted to make Rey human (phew) but threw a bit of a curveball. Fans had been speculating for years about who Rey was related to in the Star Wars universe: Luke Skywalker? Han Solo? Princess Leia? Snoke?

Instead, Rey turned out to be a "nobody" who was abandoned by her neglectful parents, neither of whom were anything special.

None of this was part of a plan to upset the fandom. "It’s not like I was aware of those expectations and was trying to purposefully poke people in the eye,” Johnson said. “I was writing based on my honest gut reactions to what the most powerful turn of events would be to those questions.”