Men, he argues, don't talk to each other about the women in their lives because "that's too real", instead preferring to "bust each other's balls" and "keep the laughs coming".

He claims this is the essence of GoodFellas; that men ultimately aspire to be the film's lazy, funny yet deadly central cast. Women, on the other hand, see Robert de Niro's gang as "lowlifes".

Twitter has responded with predicable outrage at the writer's generalisations:

Re: the ny post 'tink piece' about women not understanding Goodfellas. True. As a womyn, Joe Pescis voice is too high-pitched for me 2 hear — The Frenemy Online (@The_Frenemy) June 11, 2015

The article goes on to jokingly re-imagine the mafia masterpiece as told by a woman, which partly focusses on the social services being "sadly lacking" at the time. Twitter has also been quick to point out just who the film's executive producer was:

ERM Barbara De Fina exec produced this movie?? WTF >> "Women are not capable of understanding GOODFELLAS" http://t.co/G0zTKkkFZu #scriptchat — Lucy Hay (@Bang2write) June 11, 2015

In the past, Kyle Smith has been described as "America's most cantankerous critic" by Atlantic Magazine.