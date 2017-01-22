Take a closer look at the first picture in his tweet...

... and you'll see a placard of Captain Picard face palming. Can you think of a more perfect image to sum up how millions of people across the world were feeling yesterday, the first day of Donald Trump's US presidency?

The actor was, of course, also making reference to the close friendship he shares with Sir Patrick Stewart who played the Star Trek stalwart – the pair starred together in the X-Men films and often delight the internet with social media posts of their hangouts.

More like this

And while McKellen did acknowledge that the sign was not originally his – he found it at the end of the London march – we can't think of a better person to parade it through the streets.

Unsurprisingly, the internet shares our sentiment...

Advertisement

Bravo, Sir McKellen.