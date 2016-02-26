It's probably no surprise Leonardo DiCaprio is the fan favourite to take home Best Actor for The Revenant based on social media mentions, a win that will spark many reports of him 'finally' scooping the much-deserved gong.

The film itself is also top of the predictions to win Best Picture. But in an unexpected turn, director Alejandro G Iñárritu is considered least likely to take home Director, despite winning it at this year's Golden Globes and Baftas.

Those hitting the web to back their favourites think The Big Short's Adam McKay will nab the famous statuette.

More like this

Plus, while the critics have shown their support for The Room's Brie Larson, those chatting online are hoping Jennifer Lawrence will pick up a gong for Joy. Meanwhile, Mark Ruffalo and Kate Winslet are the popular choice for the Best Supporting categories.

Advertisement

See the full predictions below (click the image for a larger version):