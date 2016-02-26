The internet has predicted the Oscars 2016 results
Naturally most people want Leonardo DiCaprio to win, but many aren't convinced The Revenant director Alejandro G Iñárritu will be victorious
The internet has already decided who will triumph at the Oscars in 2016.
While film fans worldwide have been tweeting, blogging and hitting the forums to discuss just who will walk away with an Academy Award, statisticians have been paying close attention. Streaming service We Are Colony have analysed the social buzz surrounding the 88th Academy Awards, and now (Oscar-style drum roll...) the predictions are in.
It's probably no surprise Leonardo DiCaprio is the fan favourite to take home Best Actor for The Revenant based on social media mentions, a win that will spark many reports of him 'finally' scooping the much-deserved gong.
The film itself is also top of the predictions to win Best Picture. But in an unexpected turn, director Alejandro G Iñárritu is considered least likely to take home Director, despite winning it at this year's Golden Globes and Baftas.
Those hitting the web to back their favourites think The Big Short's Adam McKay will nab the famous statuette.
Plus, while the critics have shown their support for The Room's Brie Larson, those chatting online are hoping Jennifer Lawrence will pick up a gong for Joy. Meanwhile, Mark Ruffalo and Kate Winslet are the popular choice for the Best Supporting categories.
See the full predictions below (click the image for a larger version):