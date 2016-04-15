On Monday we reported that Mark Hamill had tweeted this fun snap of his Star Wars co-star and birthday girl Daisy Ridley giving him a piggyback.

And ever since, the internet has been having fun on Photoshop, coming up with all sorts of amusing versions of their own.

There's the one where it's actually Carrie Fisher and her dog Gary

And, of course, the other way around...

Jar Jar and Jabba joined the fun

@HamillHimself Jar Jar and Jabba! pic.twitter.com/vHwQrRl69k

— ♒erin (@911THOTS) April 14, 2016

There was this slightly different version

And, er, this one

Eventually we got back to the piggybacks

Luke training young Ben Solo @HamillHimself pic.twitter.com/Ksaleg7riL

— v (@spacedadluke) April 14, 2016

There was a nod to who really kicked off the whole Star Wars piggyback thing

And then came this epic piggyback

