For those who don't already know, the movie follows Winslet's lovelorn journalist Iris, as she does a spontaneous house swap for Christmas with Cameron Diaz's burned-out Hollywood producer Amanda Woods, with Iris trading her idyllic cottage and sleepy village for a week in Amanda's sprawling LA mansion. Ditto with Amanda, who tries her luck in the wintry countryside wearing plenty of cashmere and a pair of Louboutins as she relocates to Iris' cosy cottage out in the sticks.

Christmas just isn't Christmas without at least one viewing of Kate Winslet's festive romantic classic, The Holiday, from feel-good romcom queen Nancy Meyers.

Soon enough, Iris soon finds herself falling in love with sensitive music composer Miles Dumont, played by Jack Black, while Diaz's Amanda falls for the charms of Iris's wayward brother, Jude Law's Graham.

The ensemble cast includes Rufus Sewell, John Krasinksi, Sarah Parish and John Burns.

Iris' quintessentially English countryside cottage is meant to be tucked away in the Cotswolds, and when it's dusted with snow, it looks like the perfect place for a cosy Christmas break.

If you're new to the film or you've been wondering over the last 14 years where the cottage has been filmed - either for a fun pilgrimage or to pick somewhere similar to stay over the festive period - we've done some digging on Iris' cottage and Amanda's glamorous Beverly Hills home.

Read on for everything you need to know about where the film is set and where Iris and Amanda's homes are located.

Where is Kate Winslet's home?

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but Winslet's enchanting Rosehill Cottage doesn't actually exist, according to House & Garden, as the exteriors were created in a field and the interiors are sets. However, the crew drew their inspiration from a charming real-life cottage - Honeysuckle Cottage, in Holmbury St Mary, near Dorking.

The three-bedroom property "enjoys delightful landscaped gardens, which incorporates an extensive area of flagstone laid terrace with lovely views", says Rightmove. It also retains many character features including an inglenook fireplace with Jotul log burner and exposed timbers. Just like in the movie, the cottage is situated near two pubs.

Meanwhile, the English country village scenes were shot in Shere, which is situated in the Guildford district of Surrey. Shere is on the commuter belt, as it's only an hour away from London, which makes sense for Kate's Iris, who is a Telegraph journalist working in the capital.

The pretty village of Shere is so picturesque, it's considered the most photographed of all Surrey towns. Many hit films have been shot in Shere, including Four Weddings and a Funeral, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason and The Wedding Date.

The scenes that feature Diaz's Amanda shopping (and drinking red wine straight from the bottle) were filmed in Godalming, a market town on the River Wey.

Meanwhile, Jude Law's Graham's stunning home Mill House, is located in Wonersh. Wonersh is a village and civil parish in the Waverley district of Surrey, England and Surrey Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Found among the rolling countryside, Wonersh has been ranked among the richest villages in the country.

Where was Cameron Diaz's mansion?

We see Kate's Iris living the dream when she relocates to Amanda's Tuscan-style mansion, which happens to be a real home in San Marino, California. The southern Californian property was designed by Wallace Neff, who has built homes for Jennifer Aniston and Diane Keaton no less, according to Town & Country.

The seven-bedroom, six-bath home is located at 1883 Orlando Road in San Marino, and it has become a tourist attraction ever since it made its on-screen debut in The Holiday. As for its interior scenes, those were filmed at the Sony Studios.

Arthur Abbot's Old Hollywood mansion

The sprawling mansion belonging to Eli Wallach's Arthur Abbot, who becomes a confidante to Winslet's Iris, is real too, located at 163 S. Rockingham Avenue in Brentwood, previously owned to comedienne Phyllis Diller for more than 40 years.

The property boasts 22-rooms, and according to production notes, production designer Jon Hutman selected the Diller residence for Arthur's home because of "its aura of old Hollywood glamour" (LA mag).

