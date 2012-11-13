Speaking to Rolling Stone, Finn revealed that the song was directly inspired by a vocal melody that is heard in the film. He said: "The Song of the Lonely Mountain was developed from a dark and mysterious theme which the dwarves sing early in the movie.

“After some days of mining underground (actually, in Peter’s office) I emerged with the song, then set about recording it with my sons Elroy and Liam. Dave Fridmann came in at the end with a bold mix. He seemed to respond well to my demands for 'more anvil!' Pop music needs more anvil!”

The Hobbit: an Unexpected Journey will be released in British cinemas on Thursday 13 December.