"Now the Guardians will be included in Avengers: Infinity War," he said, and that’s incredibly exciting. Incredibly exciting. Incredibly exciting and something that if you were a part of our page you knew before everybody.”

So that's one mystery cleared up, but there are plenty more out there. When RadioTimes.com sat down with Infinity War directors the Russo brothers earlier this year, for example, we had the sneaking suspicion that some of the Avengers heroes could be about to meet their final end.

“It’s gotta recycle itself,” Joe explained. “There will be new characters to follow, I think. There will certainly be some endings and some new beginnings in Infinity War. That’s the point, it’s culmination.”

As for the next Guardians movie, the latest synopsis for the movie had us wondering exactly what was in store for ex-Doctor Who actress Karen Gillan, who plays Nebula. But we'll let you click the link for that discussion.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is set to be released in cinemas in April 2017.