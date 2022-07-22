The Gray Man boasts an all-star cast , including Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, and also includes a huge range of bombastic set pieces set in various locations around the world.

The Russo brothers have directed some of the biggest action films of all time – with their four MCU outings including both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame – and now the duo are back with another big-budget blockbuster, this time for Netflix.

Any action film worth its salt needs some good music to accompany the thrills, of course, and The Gray Man has also delivered in that regard, with an eclectic range of songs complementing Henry Jackman's original score.

Listen to Henry Jackman's The Gray Man score on Apple Music, Amazon Music, TIDAL and Deezer

Of the songs to feature, Mark Lindsay's 1970 hit Silver Bird plays the most prominent role, but there are also tracks from the likes of Shirley Bassey and The Black Keys alongside some classical, folk, and pop compositions – something for everyone, in other words.

Read on to find the full list of songs featured in The Gray Man.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Gray Man soundtrack

Lochloosa – performed by JJ Grey & Mofro

Clean Food – performed by Boom Boom Cash (feat. F*kking Hero)

Tang High-Low (Playing Dice) – performed by Waipog Petschsupan

Toei From the Heart – performed by Banyen Rakaaen

Kol Slaven – performed by The Sofia Brass Ensemble

The Oogum Boogum Song – performed by Brenton Wood

Spinning Wheel – performed by Shirley Bassey

Silver Bird – performed by Mark Lindsay

Tritsch-Tratsch-Polka, OP.214 – performed by Wiener Sängerknaben, Gerald Wirth & Salonorechester Alt Wien

Aline – performed by Christophe

Wild Child – performed by The Black Keys

The Gray Man is available to stream globally on Netflix.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Movies hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.