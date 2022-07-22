The Gray Man soundtrack: All the songs featured in Netflix thriller
Mark Lindsay's Silver Bird plays a crucial role in the new film from the Russo brothers – find out which other tracks are included.
The Russo brothers have directed some of the biggest action films of all time – with their four MCU outings including both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame – and now the duo are back with another big-budget blockbuster, this time for Netflix.
The Gray Man boasts an all-star cast, including Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, and also includes a huge range of bombastic set pieces set in various locations around the world.
Any action film worth its salt needs some good music to accompany the thrills, of course, and The Gray Man has also delivered in that regard, with an eclectic range of songs complementing Henry Jackman's original score.
Of the songs to feature, Mark Lindsay's 1970 hit Silver Bird plays the most prominent role, but there are also tracks from the likes of Shirley Bassey and The Black Keys alongside some classical, folk, and pop compositions – something for everyone, in other words.
Read on to find the full list of songs featured in The Gray Man.
The Gray Man soundtrack
Lochloosa – performed by JJ Grey & Mofro
Clean Food – performed by Boom Boom Cash (feat. F*kking Hero)
Tang High-Low (Playing Dice) – performed by Waipog Petschsupan
Toei From the Heart – performed by Banyen Rakaaen
Kol Slaven – performed by The Sofia Brass Ensemble
The Oogum Boogum Song – performed by Brenton Wood
Spinning Wheel – performed by Shirley Bassey
Silver Bird – performed by Mark Lindsay
Tritsch-Tratsch-Polka, OP.214 – performed by Wiener Sängerknaben, Gerald Wirth & Salonorechester Alt Wien
Aline – performed by Christophe
Wild Child – performed by The Black Keys
The Gray Man is available to stream globally on Netflix.
