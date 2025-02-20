The movie – which includes elements of both romance and horror – follows two highly-trained snipers who are posted in guard towers on opposite sides of the titular gorge, where a top-secret, mysterious evil lurks.

Although they are forbidden from contacting each other across the trench, the pair soon find ways of communicating and form a bond over playing the drums and games of chess, and from there the film teases out more information about the characters and the evil they are responsible for guarding.

The film features an original score from two-time Oscars winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, while there are also several well-known songs heard throughout – including a couple of Christmas carols.

Read on to see the full soundtrack for The Gorge – and if you've already seen the film, also be sure to check out our ending explainer.

The Gorge soundtrack: All the songs in Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller film

You can find the full list of songs that feature in the film below:

Suite No. 1 in G Major, BMV 1007: Prelude performed by Jeff Taylor

performed by Jeff Taylor Suite No. 1 in G Major, BMV 1007: Prelude performed by Martynas Levickis

performed by Martynas Levickis Ilgiausių Metų (Traditional)

Spitting Off the Edge of the World (feat Perfume Genius) by Yeah, Yeah, Yeahs

by Yeah, Yeah, Yeahs Blitzkrieg Bop by Ramones

by Ramones Silent Night performed by Anya Taylor-Joy

performed by Anya Taylor-Joy (All Along The) Watchtower performed by Devlin

performed by Devlin O Come All Ye Faithful performed by Twisted Sister

performed by Twisted Sister I Feel Love (Every Million Miles) by The Dead Weather

The Gorge is streaming now on Apple TV+.

