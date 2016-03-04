The First Wives Club is getting a TV remake
The 1996 cult comedy, starring Diane Keaton, Goldie Hawn and Bette Middler, is being revived by US channel TV Land
The First Wives Club is reconvening. Twenty years after it first hit cinema screens, the movie is getting a spin-off TV series.
US cable and satellite channel TV Land announced that it has ordered the pilot for an adaptation of the 1996 cult comedy earlier this week. The show will follow the same premise as the cult classic but will be set in present-day San Francisco, reports Entertainment Weekly.
The original movie follows three unhappily-divorced women, played by Diane Keaton, Goldie Hawn and Bette Middler, who reconnect after the death of a high school friend, and decide to seek revenge on their ex-husbands who left them for younger women.
Here's the trailer, if you're feeling nostalgic:
The First Wives Club is available on Netflix.