Set to the strains of Blue Swede’s Hooked on a Feeling (a key song from the original film), the new footage shows us clips of the Guardians in action as Gamora (Zoe Saldana) runs with knives (very dangerous, Gamora), Nebula (Karen Gillan) gets her head put in a bag and Quill (Chris Pratt) receives relationship advice from Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista).

And if you’re confused at the relative absence of fan-favourite walking tree Groot, fear not – Vin Diesel’s not-so verbose vegetable can be spotted at the end with best bud Rocket (Bradley Cooper), still stuck in a smaller shrub form after he was mostly destroyed in the first film.

He’s also pretty hard to spot in the film’s first "teaser poster" (above), but director James Gunn has luckily done his bit to help highlight our puny phosynthesising pal. Thanks James Gunn!

More like this

Sure, we didn’t learn anything about the story or even see much of the action, but no matter – The Guardians are back, and we can’t wait to see what else they have in store.

Advertisement

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will be released in UK cinemas on 28th April 2017