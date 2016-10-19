The first sneak peek at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 doesn't tell us that much, but we love it anyway
Marvel’s more cheerful Suicide Squad are back in a new teaser
If the already-released teasers for Doctor Strange, Justice League and Wonder Woman weren’t enough to get you excited for the strange superhero-stuffed world we find ourselves in these days, then maybe this will do the trick – a brand-new trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2, the sequel to 2014’s sci-fi comic space opera that became one of Marvel’s biggest hits.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wX0aiMVvnvg
Set to the strains of Blue Swede’s Hooked on a Feeling (a key song from the original film), the new footage shows us clips of the Guardians in action as Gamora (Zoe Saldana) runs with knives (very dangerous, Gamora), Nebula (Karen Gillan) gets her head put in a bag and Quill (Chris Pratt) receives relationship advice from Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista).
And if you’re confused at the relative absence of fan-favourite walking tree Groot, fear not – Vin Diesel’s not-so verbose vegetable can be spotted at the end with best bud Rocket (Bradley Cooper), still stuck in a smaller shrub form after he was mostly destroyed in the first film.
He’s also pretty hard to spot in the film’s first "teaser poster" (above), but director James Gunn has luckily done his bit to help highlight our puny phosynthesising pal. Thanks James Gunn!
Sure, we didn’t learn anything about the story or even see much of the action, but no matter – The Guardians are back, and we can’t wait to see what else they have in store.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will be released in UK cinemas on 28th April 2017