And many who caught the film at the Berlin Film Festival are calling it one of Anderson’s best projects. IndieWire have said Dogs is “nothing if not Anderson’s most imaginative film to date”, Forbes “a visual and narrative delight” and The Telegraph “Anderson’s weirdest concoction ever, in all sorts of good ways”.

In fact, at the time of writing, the film has a 100% scoring on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 13 reviews.

And even if you’re not a dog lover (if not, why?), early reviewers say you’ll still give it a paw’s up.

Isle of Dogs is released in the UK 20 April 2018