The first reactions for Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs are in and everyone is loving it
The new stop-animation packs plenty of bite, according to critics
Isle of Dogs – the much-awaited stop-animation movie from The Grand Budapest Hotel director Wes Anderson – is almost here. And, according to snap reviews on Twitter, it’s set to get all our tails wagging.
Why? Well, firstly, it’s brilliantly weird. You’d probably expect that from a film set in a dystopian future Japan in which dogs – voiced by the likes of Tilda Swinton and Jeff Goldblum – have been quarantined on a remote island, but it’s apparently completely barking mad.
And many who caught the film at the Berlin Film Festival are calling it one of Anderson’s best projects. IndieWire have said Dogs is “nothing if not Anderson’s most imaginative film to date”, Forbes “a visual and narrative delight” and The Telegraph “Anderson’s weirdest concoction ever, in all sorts of good ways”.
In fact, at the time of writing, the film has a 100% scoring on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 13 reviews.
And even if you’re not a dog lover (if not, why?), early reviewers say you’ll still give it a paw’s up.
Isle of Dogs is released in the UK 20 April 2018