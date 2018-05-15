This trailer has been a long time coming as the film’s production hasn’t been easy come, easy go. Comedian Sacha Baron Cohen was originally billed to play Mercury, but he left the project after “creative differences” with Mercury’s former bandmates who are producing the project and allowing access to their back catalogue of iconic songs.

And then the film faced further difficulties after director Bryan Singer was fired, with Kick Ass helmsman Dexter Fletcher taking over.

Alongside the trailer, we’ve also been gifted the official synopsis of the film:

Bohemian Rhapsody is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury, who defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet. The film traces the meteoric rise of the band through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound, their near-implosion as Mercury’s lifestyle spirals out of control, and their triumphant reunion on the eve of Live Aid, where Mercury, facing a life-threatening illness, leads the band in one of the greatest performances in the history of rock music.”

Bohemian Rhapsody will be in cinemas 24 October in the UK