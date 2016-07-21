The series, based on Veronica Roth's best-selling books, is set in a dystopian world where people are split up into personality-related groups.

Despite the first two Divergent movies being box-office successes, the third film, Allegiant, performed badly last year. This, paired with the cinema clash next summer, perhaps explains production house Lionsgate’s planned change of strategy.

The decision might mean the departure of some Divergent stars.

More like this

Although Shailene Woodley, who plays the lead role in the series, is thought to have been approached to join the TV version, it is unclear whether co-stars such as Theo James and Ansel Elgort will be on board.

A spokesperson for one of the series' talent told The Hollywood Reporter: “They haven’t come to us to discuss deals, but if they think they can skimp on actors' options, they can think again.”

No deals appear to have been made, and sources say Lionsgate's TV arm has yet to pitch the project to networks.

Advertisement

Lionsgate has so far declined to comment.