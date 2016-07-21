The final Divergent film might air as a TV special - could this mean a spin-off series?
And a new cast could be on the cards too...
The final Divergent film will reportedly skip cinemas and go straight to the small screen, potentially launching into a standalone television series.
Ascendant, the fourth movie in a franchise that began with the original Divergent in 2014, was due to debut in June 2017, when it would have had to compete with the World War Z sequel and a remake of The Mummy.
The series, based on Veronica Roth's best-selling books, is set in a dystopian world where people are split up into personality-related groups.
Despite the first two Divergent movies being box-office successes, the third film, Allegiant, performed badly last year. This, paired with the cinema clash next summer, perhaps explains production house Lionsgate’s planned change of strategy.
The decision might mean the departure of some Divergent stars.
More like this
Although Shailene Woodley, who plays the lead role in the series, is thought to have been approached to join the TV version, it is unclear whether co-stars such as Theo James and Ansel Elgort will be on board.
A spokesperson for one of the series' talent told The Hollywood Reporter: “They haven’t come to us to discuss deals, but if they think they can skimp on actors' options, they can think again.”
No deals appear to have been made, and sources say Lionsgate's TV arm has yet to pitch the project to networks.
Lionsgate has so far declined to comment.