Christian and Ana are certainty a well-travelled pair, and fans of the novel can now embody their spirit (and sauciness) by making a 50 Shades of Grey-style pilgrimage to the locations from the book. Here's where to have Valentine's Day like no other...

Visit France, Portland and Seattle with Radio Times Travel, see here for more details

Heathman Hotel, Portland

This is where Christian thinks "What is it about elevators?", where the pair's first romantic romp takes place, and where they celebrate Steele's birthday party. The hotel has fully embodied it's kinky connection with the book, and guests can, at an extra cost, ask for a bottle of wine, grey tie, and rose to be delivered to their hotel before they arrive.

Hotel Max, Seattle

Another hotel featured in the book, guests can book a "King of Artists" double room at Hotel Max, in which to re-enact the action. Plus, visitors can get add-ons such as a helicopter tour of the city, attendance to a sailing event at Puget Sound, and a champagne picnic (prepared by the hotel). Oooh la la.

Palace of Versailles

This glorious royal French château is one of the stops on Christian and Ana's honeymoon. The pair enjoy the Hall of Mirrors and, later, Ana has a dream involving Christian and the Palace.

Le Saint Paul Hotel, France

After all that action, no doubt you'll need to re-energise. In the novel, the pair come here to eat, rather than get it on. During their honeymoon they visit the town of Saint-Paul-de-Vence and have lunch on the hotel's terrace.

