"I was always very pro the Durlseys, I liked who they were, because they’re just trying to do well in life," she says of the family, who infamously keep the Boy Who Lived in a cupboard under the stairs and lie to him about his past.

"I think a lot of children have that experience of their parents who they find boring, old-fashioned, nerdy," the actress continues. "Actually the poor old Dursleys were just trying to get on with it."

That doesn't mean she thinks Rowling's creations were angels, though.

"Maybe they were slightly trying to top their neighbours, maybe there was a bit of that, certainly Petunia was, but that would be an act of imagination, but just a limited imagination and maybe not a generous imagination," Shaw chuckles.

"Generosity is the thing the kids learn when they get to the school, so they expand into another sphere. And all they do is they expand their minds. Magic is expansion, mind expansion."

