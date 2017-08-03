A Guardian reviewer branded it a “uniquely flavorless slog”, suffering from a “shambolic script” and a "ramshackle plot". They also questioned the point of monsters who seemed to have “no tangible effect” on the storyline.

Meanwhile, The Hollywood Reporter said that while The Dark Tower has a good cast and is “satisfying enough to please many casual moviegoers”, it will likely “disappoint many serious fans”.

Mashable describes the film as "akin to listening to someone describe a dream they had last night – it's full of sloppy and-then-this-happeneds and oh-right-did-I-forget-to-mentions. It's just as difficult to follow, and almost as boring."

Variety simply concluded that the film “summons an emotional impact of close to zero”.

But Uproxx critic Mike Ryan holds nothing back when he writes: "The Dark Tower is so astoundingly awful that when you leave the theater you’ll likely be less mad you wasted your time than flabbergasted that something like this could a) happen and b) be released as something that, theoretically, is going to launch a multi-platform franchise."

The Dark Tower is released in UK cinemas on 18th August