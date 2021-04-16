The Colour Room release date: Cast, trailer and latest news on Sky film

The Colour Room is the first major role for Phoebe Dynevor since Netflix hit Bridgerton and the actress is jumping straight into another period role in this true story as pioneering ceramic artist Clarice Cliff.

The film will see Clarice during her days in the potteries of Stoke-on-Trent in the 1920s before she went on to become one of the most famous Art Deco designers in the world.

The movie is directed by Claire McCarthy, who previously worked on The Luminaries, and is written by BAFTA-winning scriptwriter Claire Peate.

Here’s everything we know so far about The Colour Room.

The Colour Room release date

A specific release date for The Colour Room has not yet been set but broadcaster Sky has promised it will be available later in 2021.

The show is due to air on Sky Cinema and will also be available on streaming service NOW.

The Colour Room cast

Alison Painter / Sky UK

Actress Phoebe Dynevor will portray main character Clarice Cliff.

She will star alongside Kerry Fox, who portrays Clarice’s widowed mother Ann, and her younger sister Dot, played by Darci Shaw.

Actor Matthew Goode plays factory owner Colley Shorter and David Morrissey portrays designer Fred Ridgeway.

The Colour Room trailer

A trailer for The Colour Room is yet to be released but until then Clarice Cliff fans can get a sneak peek at pictures of Phoebe Dyvenor preparing to play the role…

Alison Painter / Sky UK

What is The Colour Room about?

The Colour Room follows the life of English ceramic artist Clarice Cliff as she changes the way the workplace operates in the 20th century.

Clarice, played by Phoebe Dynevor, was a young factory working in the industrial midlands during the 1920s.

Ambitious and creative, she frequently moves from factory to factory putting her the household she shares with her widowed mother, played by Kerry Fox, under strain.

The now famous ceramicist was full of ideas at the time and took risks, impressing quirky factory owner Colley Shorter (Matthew Goode).

Her talent wins Clarice an apprentice to renowned art designer Fred Ridgeway (David Morrissey) and she moves on to design the Art Deco Bizarre range with the support of Colley and the other women in the factory.

Her hard work and success helps the factory survive in the midst of The Great Depression and she goes on to become a household name.

