Having inspired countless films, the latest is gearing up to take a slightly different approach, with the focus not on the scientist or the creature – but the creature's Bride, loosely inspired by James Whale's 1935 classic Bride of Frankenstein.

With a very outlandish trailer having just arrived, you're curiosity may have been piqued. With than in mind, read on to find out when you can expect to see The Bride in UK cinemas.

The Bride! was originally planned to be released in autumn 2025, though due to a number of production delays – including 2023's SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes – is now set to be released worldwide on 6th March 2026.

The Bride!'s production was also affected by Netflix dropping the project for budgetary reasons and Warner Bros stepping in instead. On the bright side, this meant that Gyllenhaal was able to shoot the film in her preferred location of New York City.

The Bride! cast – who stars?

The Bride! has a star-studded cast led by Jessie Buckley as Frankenstein's bride, who previously starred as the young Leda Caruso in Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter. Co-starring opposite Buckley is Christian Bale as Frankenstein's monster.

Alongside the leads, Peter Sarsgaard features as a detective, Annette Bening appears as Dr Euphronious, Penélope Cruz plays Myrna, and Jake Gyllenhaal will be appearing in an as yet undisclosed role.

You can find the full cast list below:

Jessie Buckley as Frankenstein's bride

Christian Bale as Frankenstein's monster

Peter Sarsgaard as a detective

Annette Bening as Dr Euphronious

Jake Gyllenhaal as TBC

Penélope Cruz as Myrna

Julianne Hough as TBC

John Magaro as TBC

Jeannie Berlin as TBC

Linda Emond as TBC

Louis Cancelmi as TBC

Matthew Maher as TBC

The Bride plot – What will happen?

Loosely inspired by James Whale's 1935 film Bride of Frankenstein, The Bride! takes place in 1930s Chicago, where Frankenstein's monster seeks out Dr Euphronious and asks for a bride.

The avenues that the movie will explore are still not fully clear, so horror fans should keep an eye out for updates, but it seems like the film will tackle societal change in the 1930s.

Judging by the teaser trailer, the theme of identity will also be crucial to the plot, as the Bride tries to find out who she really is.

Is there a The Bride trailer?

Yes, a teaser trailer has been released and you can watch it here:

The Bride! releases in cinemas in the UK and worldwide on 6 March 2026.

