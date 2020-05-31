Read on for everything you need to know about The Breakfast Club watchalong...

How can I watch The Breakfast Club watch party?

Sunday 7th June marks the film's 35th anniversary, and to celebrate, NOWTV are offering the chance for 50 lucky fans to join a private Zoom call with Ally Sheedy - who played the original ‘basket case’ Alison Reynolds.

Ally will be answering questions ahead of watching the film, and again during the simultaneous watchalong.

To enter, email your details and questions for Ally to thebreakfastclub@feverpr.com before 11:59pm BST, Thursday 4th June. Full T&Cs for entry and can found here.

What is The Breakfast Club about?

The iconic film takes place over the course of a Saturday detention, throwing together six high schoolers from very different cliques.

Starring Emilio Estevez, Anthony Michael Hall, Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy, the film is instantly quotable, while the final shot of rebel-without-a-cause John (Nelson) punching the air is one of the most memorable in movie history.

Ally said of the film, “When I signed-up to The Breakfast Club over 35 years ago, nobody knew how big the movie was going to be then, let alone the iconic movie it would still be all these years later.

"So, to give fans the opportunity to feel a part of the movies history and to talk to them about what makes it so special is something I am really looking forward to.”

The Breakfast Club can be streamed on NOW TV with a Sky Cinema Pass for £11.99. The pass gives you hundreds of new releases, classics and blockbusters, with something for everyone. NOW TV is currently offering a FREE 7-day trial of the Sky Cinema Pass.