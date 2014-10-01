Fresh from the success of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, actress Zoe Saldana is lending her voice to Maria, a "beautiful" and "spunky" character, in new children's animation The Book of Life.

"She has a true sense of herself, of who she is and what she wants that just naturally comes out, which is what I love the most about her," Saldana says in this exclusive RadioTimes.com featurette.