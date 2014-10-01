The Book of Life's Zoe Saldana on why she loves playing a damsel not in distress
The Guardians of the Galaxy star reveals she enjoys voicing Maria in the new children's animation because she's "spunky"
Fresh from the success of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, actress Zoe Saldana is lending her voice to Maria, a "beautiful" and "spunky" character, in new children's animation The Book of Life.
"She has a true sense of herself, of who she is and what she wants that just naturally comes out, which is what I love the most about her," Saldana says in this exclusive RadioTimes.com featurette.
The film follows Manolo (voiced by Diego Luna), struggling to choose between his true desire and family expectations, who embarks on an adventure through three fantastical worlds where he must face his biggest fears.
Guillermo del Toro is among the producers, adding to his bumper list of credits including Pacific Rim, How To Train Your Dragon and Kung Fu Panda.
Channing Tatum (Magic Mike), Christina Applegate (Anchorman) and Ron Perlman (Hellboy) also join the list of voices.
Check out the clip here:
The Book of Life is in cinemas from 24th October 2014